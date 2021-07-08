Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $454.37. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.84 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.