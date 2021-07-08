BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 500,000 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. 6,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,252. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

