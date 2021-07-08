Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $59,218,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

