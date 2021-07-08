Andra AP fonden Sells 5,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,675. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

