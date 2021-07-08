Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 15,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,751. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.89.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

