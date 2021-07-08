Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

