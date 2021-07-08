Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,891 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,041,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.