Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFEU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $6,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $4,960,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $4,617,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000.

NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

