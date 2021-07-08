Centiva Capital LP Invests $997,000 in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

