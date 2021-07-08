Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $3.79 Million Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $742,000.

FMIVU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

