Centiva Capital LP Buys 5,249 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

