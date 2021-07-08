Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 299,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $296.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

