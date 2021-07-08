Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $485,000.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

