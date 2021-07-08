Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $106,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

