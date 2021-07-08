Cpwm LLC Invests $675,000 in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

