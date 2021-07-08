Cpwm LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $250.98 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

