23,284 Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCCC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $11,592,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $3,586,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $3,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $3,350,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $2,415,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

