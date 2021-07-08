K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 4,452 Shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in AGBA Acquisition were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGBA opened at $10.74 on Thursday. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

