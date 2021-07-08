Cpwm LLC Sells 231 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.95 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.60. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

