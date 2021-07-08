Cpwm LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $488.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.95.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

