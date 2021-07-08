Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 37,155 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.15% of Lincoln Electric worth $84,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after buying an additional 34,209 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

