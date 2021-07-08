Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $72,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

