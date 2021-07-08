Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $69.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $69,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $136.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

