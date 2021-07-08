BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $10,730,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

OTCMKTS CFACU opened at $10.53 on Thursday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

