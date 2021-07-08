Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.Immersion also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40. Immersion has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

