Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Equifax posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 714.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.