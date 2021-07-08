Atom Investors LP Invests $593,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,864,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200,550 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

