Atom Investors LP Has $505,000 Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,341 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,669,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 144,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 310,708 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.