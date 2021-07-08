Atom Investors LP Acquires 2,972 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

