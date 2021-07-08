Analysts Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $69.34 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

