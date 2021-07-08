CryptEx Price Tops $18.63 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $18.63 or 0.00057380 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $26,339.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,449.20 or 0.99923843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007573 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

