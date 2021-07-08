K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,045,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BREZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.