GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Shares Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.92% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRNV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,625,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNV opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $688,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,888 shares of company stock valued at $689,746. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

