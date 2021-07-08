K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $824,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

