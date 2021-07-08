Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $669,000 Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,284,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,042,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

