Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.