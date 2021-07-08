Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,800 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $312.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

