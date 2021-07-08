Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.01 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of DCRNU stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

