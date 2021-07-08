Castleark Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 275,353 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

