Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,555 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 734.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $122.89 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.