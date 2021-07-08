Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.