M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.29.

NYSE:MTB opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 836,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,782,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

