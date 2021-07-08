AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.20

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $12.50. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 161,550 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,250,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 70,948 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 67,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

