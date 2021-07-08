Atom Investors LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,550 shares of company stock worth $9,123,631 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

