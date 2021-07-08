27,122 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPIX opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

