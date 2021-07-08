Atom Investors LP Sells 31,083 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Atom Investors LP cut its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

