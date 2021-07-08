Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $986,000 in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,019,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,299,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FNCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.