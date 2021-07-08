Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,344 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

GIL opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.