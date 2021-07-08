Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,844 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $7,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

