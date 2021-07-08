Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,682 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 289.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.